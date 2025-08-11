Popular Sea District attraction temporarily closed for maintenance

The Watergarden's fountain was shut down Sunday for routine maintenance and will remain closed until Friday.

Maintenance work includes power washing the entire area, servicing the pumps, checking the lighting system, and completing inspections.

The Watergarden reopened just over a year ago after being shut down for seven years because of damage from Hurricane Harvey.

KRIS 6 News

Visitors will have to wait until Friday, when the maintenance work is expected to be completed, before they can enjoy the popular water feature again.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.