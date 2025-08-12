Popular restaurant chain Brewster Street Icehouse opens third location on the island

Brewster Street Icehouse has expanded its popular restaurant concept with a new waterfront location. The restaurant chain opened its third location, Brewster Street Icehouse – On the Island, on Tuesday.

The new establishment features the same menu offerings as the Downtown and Southside locations, including their award-winning chicken-fried steak, fresh seafood, street tacos, and Texas-sized salads. Their popular desserts and milkshakes will also be available.

"We're thrilled to expand Brewster's footprint to the island and be part of this incredible community," Avery Durrill-Reny, Chief Marketing Officer for Brewster Street Icehouse, said. "This location is built for good times. We have delicious food, cold drinks, live music, and sunsets over the water. We look forward to being your go-to spot for everything from a quick lunch to a night out with friends and family."

The island location underwent significant renovations, including a completely reimagined kitchen with all-new equipment, a renovated patio bar, and an extended deck offering enhanced sunset views. A Brewster's playground was also added for younger guests.

Live music from local artists will be featured Thursday through Saturday at the family-friendly venue.

While the restaurant opened Tuesday, management plans to host a grand opening celebration in the near future.

