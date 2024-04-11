Popular meat market reopens thanks to the help of Westside community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carniseria Hidalgo has been a part of the community for over two decades. Located at the corner of Dunbar and Greenwood Drive on the city's Westside, the owner Albert Padron took over his father's business four years ago after he died. Albert has since poured his heart and soul into the business by selling pastor, chicharrones, carnitas, fajitas, beef ribs, and more.

Padron said the Saturday before Easter, his team arrived to open and smelled a strange odor. One of the workers Randy Lopez said he and another employee added water to grease and set an entire wall on fire. A section of his roof burned as well, closing the neighborhood meat market and leaving the family business in limbo.

Carniceria Hidalgo

Padron said that when the community found out, they immediately began to help.

“I didn’t even have time to cry or sit and pout about it or even get mad, I didn’t have time for nothing" Padron said. "I only had the time to just get right to it, as soon as everyone cleared out it was go time."

All of his customers, who are contractors, immediately contacted him and offered to help fix all the damages at no cost.

Padron was able to open up his food truck that weekend and thanks to quick repairs, he was only closed down for a week.