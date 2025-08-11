Police arrest multiple drivers in Corpus Christi speeding crackdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department's Violent Crimes Traffic Unit has arrested several drivers this week as part of an initiative to crack down on speeding and reckless driving across the city.

On August 6, officers arrested Joe Davis, 20, for reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a weapon. That same night, Justyn Cleland, 19, was arrested for traveling nearly 100 miles per hour on South Padre Island Drive and was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

On August 7, police arrested Ramon Rendon, 20, for driving 129 miles per hour on SPID. A passenger in Rendon's vehicle, John Anthony Cavazos, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On August 8, Hannah Huffman, 27, was arrested for reckless driving after allegedly traveling 100 miles per hour on SPID and splitting lanes.

The arrests continued early this morning when Anthony Valdez, 22, was arrested around 12:47 a.m. and charged with reckless driving. Later, Jose Padron, 24, was arrested and charged with racing on a highway.

These arrests are part of CCPD's ongoing initiative to address dangerous driving behaviors throughout Corpus Christi.

