Planning a trip downtown tonight? Here’s what you need to know

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three major events are happening downtown today, with officials recommending early arrival and shuttle services to avoid parking difficulties.

The Comida Fest begins at 1 p.m., followed by the ArtWalk at 5 p.m., and the Mayor's Big Bang Firework Show at 9:30 p.m.

"We're planning on coming back to McGee beach to watch the Big Bang Celebration," said Jennifer Sanchez, who was downtown with her family when they noticed road closures already in effect.

With large crowds expected tonight, Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street and Coopers Alley is blocked off. Numerous no-parking signs are posted throughout the area.

"We'll probably get here early find parking," Cole Winckler said.

Cole Winckler and his family, visiting from Topeka, Kansas, are also planning to attend the festivities.

"We knew about the fireworks and one of our servers told us about the ArtWalk," Winckler said.

Like others, the Wincklers plan on bringing a group of about seven. The Sanchez family plans to bring about 10 to 12 people.

For those concerned about parking or meeting up with others, shuttle services will be available from City Hall and the Nueces County Courthouse to the downtown area until 30 minutes after the firework show ends.

"The people here are nice, the beaches are clean. It's always a good time. If there's lots of people that just means there's more people to hang out with," Sanchez said.

Extra police officers will be in the area to help with traffic and security to ensure a safe experience for all attendees.

