Phoenix Apartments issued health violation after sewage concerns

Phoenix Apartment

Residents raise sewage concerns that have lasted several days

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District issued a health violation to Phoenix Apartments on January 12

3302 Up River Road, Corpus Christi, TX

One resident has raised concerns about sewage issues in the parking lot at the Phoenix Apartments.

The tenants said they have repeatedly notified the leasing office of this issue and nothing was done for several days. However, the resident did not stop there. They also contacted the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District (CCNCPHD).

Dr. Fauzia Khan, the director of the CCNCPHD, said her team inspected the apartments and issued a health violation on January 12.

Since Friday, our KRIS 6 News reporter, Alexis Scott, made several calls and even sent emails, hoping to hear from the property manager. On Tuesday, just four days later, Scott also stopped by the leasing office. A woman inside the office did not allow her inside and sent her away with a business card.

The number on the business card is the same number listed online, which doesn't give an option to leave a voicemail either.

While there on Tuesday, KRIS 6 cameras found the waste had been cleaned up. However, residue remained in the parking lot.

Khan said her team will be returning later this week to see the progress, but said if there hasn't been any changes, they could face consequences.

“The property management should be look at the sewer system at all times, the septic tanks," Khan said. "They should be doing preventative maintenance and property management is given some time and if the issue is not resolved, then charges may be filed in the municipal court.”

The CCNCPHD is also working with the City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement to make sure the property complies with city codes. Khan encourages all property managers to ensure proper maintenance with its sewage system, but also advises residents to understand what is not flushable and what may clog the system.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Khan said.

