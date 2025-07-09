CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A lot of the animal shelters are overcapacity in the Corpus Christi area, so now would be the best time to adopt a pet from a local animal shelter. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Max — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Max is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Max (A381164) is a male Catahoula Leopard Hound mix, predominantly brown and black.

Max is approximately 10 months old, neutered, weighs 27.0 pounds, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits. His first day at CCACS was May 7, 2025, and the staff has had a chance to learn more about Max.

"Max is friendly with the staff and other dogs. He loves running around the play yard and is very active," stated Matilda Perez

Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Max also enjoys playing in water, getting pets, and eating treats.

Visit Max and the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A381164 [24petconnect.com]