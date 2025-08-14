Person on Premont water tower prompts emergency response

PREMONT, Texas — Emergency personnel had a situation on Thursday involving a person on top of a water tower in Premont.

The Premont Police Department and multiple partner agencies were at the scene near SE 7th Street and Donald Avenue where an individual was standing on top of the water tower.

KRIS 6 News

First responders actively worked to ensure the individual's safety and brought the situation to a peaceful resolution.

The police department stated that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!