Pedro Baldonado sentenced to 20 years for 2013 double murder in Jim Wells County

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — A Sinton native was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2013 double homicide in Jim Wells County.

On Thursday, June 5, Pedro Baldonado plead guilty to manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Marissa and Chris Montes.

In August 2013, KRIS 6 News reported that the JWC Sheriff's Office received a call for a car accident at the 1200 block of Gulf Street in Alice. Officials at the time said when they arrived on-scene, they found Marissa and Christopher in a car — both with gunshot wounds to the head. Marissa was pronounced dead at the scene, while Christopher was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He later died of his injuries. Officials did not provide additional details about their deaths at the time.

The case had gone cold until June 2023, when officials identified Baldonado as the suspect and handed down his indictment.

District Judge Michael V. Garcia of the 79th District Court held Thursday's sentencing. According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker, Baldonado is currently being held at the Jim Wells County Jail and will be transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in the coming days.

"Anyone who commits a violent crime in our community will be held accountable," said Sheriff Baker. "This was a brutal and senseless act, and although it took years of persistence, our investigators—alongside the Texas Rangers—never gave up. Their hard work and determination made it possible to finally deliver justice for the victims and their family."

Sheriff Baker said the investigation remains ongoing. No further details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the case.

Those who have any information on this case are urged to contact the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office at (361) 668-0341 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (361) 664-7867.

