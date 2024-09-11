Party to Power the Disability Vote helps give voice to the Texas disabled community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Every vote counts" - those were the words Sylvia Presas told a clerk at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Sylvia's daughter, Graciela "Gracie" de la Luz Presas, has a disability and is wheelchair-bound. That hasn't stopped her from enjoying every chance she gets to vote.

Sylvia said they would drive up to a polling location and they would give Gracie a tablet to vote on. As Gracie gets older, Sylvia wanted to make it easier on Gracier and get a mail-in ballot. That's what brought her to the Nueces County Courthouse.

“They looked at my daughter and saw that she was disabled and then they kind of questioned on how she was going to vote. And, I told them how she voted, how we practice at home," Sylvia said.

The situation made Sylvia feel like people with disabilities are too often forgotten.

It took a battle, but Gracie can mail in her ballot now.

“She’s very much aware of the community, of the local and state and things that happen around the world. And, she’s very much aware of her life that goes around her,” Sylvia said.

Now, they’re advocates.

That's why they attended the first Party to Power the Disability Vote at the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living (CBCIL). An event that helps people with disabilities register to vote, find resources and get vital information for this election season.

“It’s important for them to have a voice. And, a lot of times they don’t know what to do or where to go. And so, we're trying to give them the opportunity to have one place for them to come, and to register, and feel welcome," Mary Slusher said, an independent living specialist at CBCIL.

Corpus Christi wasn't the only city to do this. Similar parties took place all across Texas to help people with disabilities in many communities.

Every party connected through a Zoom call to hear about resources, play games and get information.

The party allowed for Michael West to register to vote for the first time, at the Corpus Christi party. He said he's thankful for the help from the CBCIL.

“She found me in the back of a trash can about six years ago. Got me a job through AARP and finally, last two years got me in an apartment,” said West.

Sylvia saw the value in having an event like this.

“It helps them to get quality service, awareness and just to know that she is a person. She is a person that counts,” Sylvia said.

The last day to register to voter before the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 7.

CBCIL also provides transportation on election days to people with disabilities. CBCIL has to be notified by Noon on Nov. 4 to receive a ride. People can call 361-883-8461.

