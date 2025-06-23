Overnight road closures planned ahead of Harbor Bridge opening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers in the Coastal Bend should prepare for overnight road closures starting this weekend as crews install permanent overhead signs ahead of the new Harbor Bridge opening.

The work begins Sunday night and continues through early Wednesday morning, with all closures happening overnight from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

On Sunday night, expect slow traffic on southbound US 181 with lane reductions from Beach Avenue to Burleson Street.

Monday night will bring southbound I-37 lane reductions from Lawrence Drive to Port Avenue.

On Tuesday night, the connector ramp from southbound I-37 to southbound SH 286 will be completely closed. Drivers should plan alternate routes.

Portable message signs will be in place to guide motorists through detours and work zones.

Officials urge drivers to be aware of the closures, follow all traffic control devices, and slow down in work zones. All scheduled work is weather permitting.

The new Harbor Bridge is set to open next week, with the ribbon cutting being held on June 28 at 10 a.m.

