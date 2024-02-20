Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One woman injured in shooting at Treyway Apartments Monday night

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and so far, no arrests have been made.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 12:49:29-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Monday night.

Police received a call for a shooting late Monday night at the Treyway Terrace Apartments on the corner of Lucinda Lane and Treyway Lane.

When EMS crews arrived they found a pregnant 22-year-old woman who was shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say.

"Officers also contacted the 19-year-old husband in the apartment. Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were called out to assist. During this time, the unborn child was pronounced deceased at the hospital," said CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

19-year-old Noah Acuna was transported to the main police station for interviewing and was charged with Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon-Family Violence, and an outstanding warrant.

Police say they believe that this was not a home invasion, but rather that both parties were known to each other.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops