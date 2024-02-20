One woman injured in shooting at Treyway Apartments Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Monday night.

Police received a call for a shooting late Monday night at the Treyway Terrace Apartments on the corner of Lucinda Lane and Treyway Lane.

When EMS crews arrived they found a pregnant 22-year-old woman who was shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say.

"Officers also contacted the 19-year-old husband in the apartment. Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were called out to assist. During this time, the unborn child was pronounced deceased at the hospital," said CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

19-year-old Noah Acuna was transported to the main police station for interviewing and was charged with Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon-Family Violence, and an outstanding warrant.

Police say they believe that this was not a home invasion, but rather that both parties were known to each other.

