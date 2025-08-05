One of the two teens shot during a house party in the Kings Crossing subdivision has been released from the hospital.

KRIS 6 News spoke with Jessie Briseno Monday afternoon. She said her 16-year-old son, Jaden Lopez, was discharged from the hospital around lunchtime Monday and taken to physical therapy, where therapists taught him how to walk with crutches.

One of the shooting victims of Saturday's house party released from hospital

Lopez was one of two teens shot at a house party on the 7800 block of Beauvais Drive. According to Briseno, the party was hosted for the Veterans Memorial High School cheer squad and their close friends. In the end, students from schools across the city showed up.

Jessie Briseno Shooting victim Jaden Lopez with his mother, Jessie Briseno.

Briseno said she permitted her son to attend the party with his girlfriend from 9 p.m. to midnight. Around 11:45 p.m., gunfire erupted. Jaden told his mother when he heard the first gunshot, he thought it was a glass that had shattered. When he looked across the pool, he saw fire coming from a gun.

Briseno said her son tried to run off with his girlfriend, but when he grabbed her, he fell and realized he had been shot in the foot. Briseno said the bullet hit the top of Jaden's foot, shifted sideways, and was lodged in the back of his ankle.

Jaden's girlfriend tried to rush him to safety, but she couldn't pick him up. So, an adult at the party carried Jaden to his girlfriend's car, and she drove him to Spohn South Hospital on Spohn Drive near Staples and Saratoga.

Soon after arriving, Jaden was transferred to the trauma unit at Spohn Shoreline where he underwent surgery to have the bullet removed.

Jaden was discharged on Monday.

Meanwhile, there's no word on the 19-year-old man who was the victim of the initial shooting. KRIS 6 News calls to the family have not been returned.

As for Jaden, his mother says her son's emotions are like a roller coaster as he prepares for his upcoming birthday and the start of his senior year next week.

"He's worried about not being able to run track or play basketball this school year. He's afraid he won't be able to play drums with the (West Oso) band. He's grateful but depressed," Briseno said.

In the meantime, Briseno expressed frustration over what people have said about her son on social media.

"He's an A-honor roll student. He was just a bystander. He works. He goes to church and the gym. That's all he does. He's a good kid," Briseno explained.

She also said, contrary to what people have said online, her son has no idea who the other victim is, and he didn't see who shot at him.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim who was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night was in critical but stable condition.

In the meantime, KRIS 6 News reached out to the Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) about the party that was reportedly hosted for the Veterans Memorial High School Cheerleading Squad.

CCISD said they are aware of the ongoing investigation about the event that took place on private property.

"The district expects all students and staff to adhere to the law and addresses disciplinary actions through the Student Code of Conduct and the Employee Handbook," CCISD said in a statement sent to KRIS 6.

According to the student handbook, any act that constitutes a crime under Texas state laws, on or off campus, including underage drinking, is a violation of conduct.

The homeowners were cited for giving alcohol to minors.

The state of Texas classifies this offense as a Class A misdemeanor. It is only classified as a state jail felony if the consumption of the alcohol provided to a minor, resulted in another person suffering serious bodily injury or death.

In the meantime, Briseno will be taking some time off work to help her son on his road to recovery. Many have asked how they could help and asked her to set up a GoFund Me page which she created Monday afternoon.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.