One injured, suspect arrested in Northwest Boulevard shooting

UPDATE: Tuesday - 1:00pm

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the 11000 block of Northwest Boulevard, according to Chief David Cook.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 11:45 a.m. at the location. Upon arrival, officers determined that a disturbance between two men had escalated, resulting in one individual firing shots at another.

One victim sustained what appear to be minor, non-life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. It remains unclear whether the injuries were caused by a bullet or shrapnel.

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The suspect is now in custody and is expected to face charges of aggravated assault, according to Chief Cook. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

"Multiple shots were fired," Cook said, though he could not specify the exact number at this time.

The chief emphasized that this was a targeted incident, not a random attack, and the public is not in danger. The two men were not inside any nearby businesses but were "just interacting" when the argument began, he said. The cause of the dispute remains under investigation.

The scene has been secured while detectives process evidence and take photographs. The suspect will be transported to the sheriff's office for questioning.

Cook said the investigation is ongoing and fluid, with more details expected to be released later, including the identities of both the suspect and victim.

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ORIGINAL STORY:

The Nueces County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Calallen this afternoon.

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office Public Liaison Natalie Williams, the shooting happened around noon outside Buddy's Place at 15910 Northwest Boulevard.

She said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to be okay.

Sheriff's deputies have taken a suspect into custody.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Department is at the scene.

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This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

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