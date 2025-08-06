One dead, three injured in rollover crash on US 77 near State Highway 89 near Sinton

A 74-year-old woman died and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on US 77 near State Highway 89 northwest of Sinton.

The crash occurred around 12:42 a.m. when a 2021 Honda Accord traveling southbound on US 77 left the roadway and entered the center grassy median.

According to investigators, the vehicle struck a highway sign before going over an embankment. The car went airborne and rolled over multiple times before coming to rest on the shoulder of State Highway 89.

Hilda Montes de Magallan, 74, of Corpus Christi was severely injured in the crash and later died from her injuries.

The driver, Gregorio Magallan Rios, 79, of Corpus Christi was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital by Halo Flight.

Two children were also injured in the crash. Halo Flight transported a five-year-old girl to Driscoll Children's Hospital, while EMS took a 2-year-old boy to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

All three survivors remain hospitalized.

Troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Sinton are investigating the crash. No further details have been released at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!