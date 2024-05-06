Old trees replaced with new ones at medians on Leopard Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Over the weekend, many residents took to social media to ask why the crepe Myrtle trees on Leopard street median between Mckinzie and Violet road are being removed

According to the city, it's due to safety reasons.

At-large council member Mike Pusley posted on social media that the trees were removed due to numerous complaints from drivers about them blocking traffic views.

In addition, a tree expert hired by the city recommended the trees removal due to some of them not growing adequately.

On the median,works crews can be seen digging up the old trees, leaving markers where new oak trees will be planted to replace them. Neighbors should expect to see all the trees on the median removed and replaced soon, according to public works.

