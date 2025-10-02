Old Harbor Bridge comes down as new era begins for area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The demolition of the old Harbor Bridge has begun, leaving many in the community with mixed emotions as they witness the end of an era.

According to Lynn Allison with the Old Harbor Bridge project, current activities include removing portions of the old bridge deck, staging ground-based cranes and building support towers near the ship channel.

While demolition work continues, businesses in the area are experiencing emotional reactions to seeing the historic structure come down, though many remain optimistic about what lies ahead.

Eshelle Saenz, general manager at Railroad Seafood, expressed the bittersweet nature of the transition.

"It's sad to see it go, but I'm excited to see what this new bridge is going to be bringing in. I know it's going to be bringing in a lot more business, and who knows what else. I don't know, but it is definitely a start of a new era," Saenz said.

Regarding the timeline for how the demolition will unfold, no specific dates are currently available for completion of the demolition project.

