CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents concerned about vaping among students may find some relief as local officials and schools are changing their approach to the problem.

Officials shift focus in fight against student vaping

Nueces County Judge Joe Benavides sees about 1,000 vaping-related cases a year, mostly involving middle and high school students.

The cases he sees are from across Nueces County including from school districts like CCISD, Tuloso-Midway and Calallen.

"I spoke to them one on one and I asked them do you think vaping is addictive and a lot of the kids replied that yes it is and its very hard to get off of it," Benavides said.

While vaping became popular several years ago with claims it might be less harmful than traditional tobacco, officials, school districts and parents are learning that vaping may be just as dangerous.

"These kids have been vaping for a year, two years and now the body is telling them I am sick," Benavides said.

Some students openly admit they can't stop using vape products.

"I've seen people with the little pens taking hit after hit and after hit. I feel like an addiction will always be there," said Ashley Salinas, an observer.

Parent Jacob Rosen says this addiction sounds all too familiar.

"I had a friend who started smoking when he was 14 and he couldn't kick it til he was 40," Rosen said.

Rosen tries to be mindful of what his own children are exposed to and believes the solution starts with awareness.

"Obviously the best remedy is not starting, so from the get go would be the education," Rosen said.

Judge Benavides agrees that education is key to addressing the problem.

"I'm on the board for the American Heart Association and we are going to be going to schools presenting the harmful effects of vaping," Benavides said.

Now that students are admitting vaping is addictive, Benavides says it's more than a disciplinary issue — it's a medical one.

"I just told them to go see some type of medical doctor or counselors that can help them out," Benavides said.

Benavides is currently working with local doctors to find ways to not only prevent vaping but support the kids already struggling with addiction.

"Knowledge is power but once we have that information and power it’s to each individual whether to do it or not," Rosen said.

Parents with concerns about vaping or other school issues can attend a presentation hosted by Judge Benavides on Saturday, August 30. That presentation will be from 12-3 for ages 11 to 18. It will take place at 1617 N. Chaparral St, 78401.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

