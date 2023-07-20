Officials confirm update on weekend crane incident on Hopkins Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News learned more about a weekend crane accident on Sunday morning that left one worker injured.

Many viewers have sent in pictures of the accident, which took place on Hopkins Road.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers responded to a private property accident.

Investigators said one crane tipped over onto another due to complications with weight distribution.

One of the crane operators, a 40-year-old man, jumped from the crane and was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

KRIS 6 News tried to contact the company that owns the crane, but they do not wish to comment on the incident.