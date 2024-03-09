Off-duty police officer-involved shooting on the city's south-side is under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer exchanged gunfire with an unknown suspect at 3:30 a.m. in a south-side neighborhood.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department's blotter post, this all began at about 3:30 a.m. when the officer was awakened by his ring camera.

The officer checked it and saw someone breaking into his vehicle parked in the driveway of his south-side home behind Crunch Fitness.

He went outside and the suspect took off in a black Jeep that turned out to have been stolen earlier this morning. The officer then pursued the Jeep in a vehicle, and there was a brief chase that ended at a dead end of S Oso Parkway near the Botanical Gardens.

The officer said the suspect then opened fire. The officer fired back and the suspect once again fled in the stolen Jeep.

Another CCPD officer spotted the Jeep but lost it in the area of Staples and Everhart.

The off-duty officer wasn't injured, but it's not known if the suspect was hit.

The department declined to comment, citing that the investigation was ongoing.

CCPD said to call the department if you have any information about the case.

