Odem Area Lions Club hosted a free Star Spangled Health Fair

The Odem Area Lions Club brought a health services to the community with a free Star Spangled Health Fair Saturday, June 13th, at First Baptist Church.

Melissa Trevino

The event, organized in partnership with WellMed, featured health service providers offering screenings, health information, and resources. This is the third annual health fair held in the church's Family Life Center.

Joan McKaughan, President of the Lion's Hall said the residents of the rural community don't have enough information on services in their area. These events give those residents the chance to ask questions

“We have almost 35 vendors here - You don’t know all of the services that are available that could be at lower cost or no cost," she said.

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