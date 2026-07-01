Nueces County veterans service officer honored with state top performer award

J.J. De La Cerda, Nueces County Veterans Service Officer, was honored during Wednesday's Commissioners Court meeting for receiving the 2026 Texas Veterans Commission Annual Top Performer Award.

De La Cerda was selected out of more than 400 county veteran service officers from across the state.

He was presented with the award in recognition of his dedication to Texas veterans.

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