Thousands of rural Nueces County residents rely on private groundwater wells. Some are raising concerns about Corpus Christi's plan to expand its groundwater well operations, warning the project could threaten their access to water.

The city is applying to operate an additional 15 wells as an extension of its existing groundwater project. Before that can move forward, a public hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 26, at noon on the sixth floor of Corpus Christi City Hall.

Nueces County residents fear city's groundwater well expansion could drain their private wells

Scott Barraza, an organizing committee member with the Nueces County Groundwater Conservation District, said rural residents near the proposed well fields stand to lose everything if the project affects their private wells.

"I live about five and half miles from the Western Well Field or roughly six from the ERF land is gonna be. Everyone out there is on a well. If our well goes down 100% of our water is lost," Barraza said.

Barraza said residents have been given little information about the project's potential impact.

"We're just kind of being left in the dark being told 'Be a good neighbor let us have our water because the city of Corpus needs water,'" Barraza said.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said on June 5th monitoring of nearby private wells has not shown any changes so far.

"We've been monitoring their well depth and it has not changed," Zanoni said.

But some residents say the effects could be felt in the future.

Barraza is also raising questions about whether the June 26 hearing can be impartial. The Corpus Christi Aquifer Storage and Recovery Conservation District will decide whether the new wells can be registered. However, the district's general manager, Esteban Ramos, also works for Corpus Christi Water — the entity applying for the well permits.

"Most likely it will be Nick Winkelmann presenting for the City and so the people who are deciding on it or running it, Esteban, are his subordinates," Barraza said.

"How can you have an impartial hearing when your applicant is also the one hearing to grant the permit?" Barraza added.

Barraza compared the June 26 hearing to another key legal battle in San Patricio County.

"Think of it as the Evangeline hearing for the city's wells," Barraza said.

Barraza is encouraging all residents to attend the hearing and speak during public comment. The hearing will be held Friday, June 26, at noon on the sixth floor of Corpus Christi City Hall.

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