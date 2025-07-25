Illegal dumping is becoming an increasingly serious issue in Nueces County, and local law enforcement says it's affecting both residents and public resources.

Constable Chris Dorr of Precinct 1 says his office frequently encounters abandoned vehicles, trash, and brush discarded across backroads.

One particularly troubling trend: tires—often by the hundreds—being dumped in rural areas instead of taken to proper disposal sites.

Nueces County officials tackle growing illegal dumping problem

“It affects everyone,” said Constable Dorr. “Somebody has 100 tires, and they need to get rid of them. Instead of properly disposing of them at the landfill, they'll throw them on the back county roads.”

The problem doesn’t stop there. Dorr says illegal dumping often overlaps with violations of public nuisance laws, the Texas Water Code, and health and safety regulations.

“Health and safety codes are a big issue in the county,” he explained.

Adding to the challenge: Dorr and just one other officer are currently responsible for patrolling the entire precinct.

With limited staffing, response times are strained, especially when residents call expecting immediate action.

“When somebody calls, they want something right then and there,” Dorr said.

To help alleviate the burden, Dorr is working with Nueces County Commissioner Joe Gonzales to bring the Environmental Enforcement Team from Public Works into Precinct 1.

If approved, the added support would allow deputies to focus more on enforcement, including issuing citations to those caught dumping illegally.

“When it gets to that extent, the county has to take the cost of that illegal dumping,” Dorr noted. “It’s a felony, and you know, there’s always a victim.”

He hopes the added support will help reduce costs, improve community safety, and restore pride in the area.

“It’s the heart of Nueces County,” he said.

Residents are encouraged to report any illegal dumping activity to local authorities as efforts ramp up to clean up the county and hold violators accountable.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!