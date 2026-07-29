Nueces County names new tax assessor-collector

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County has a new tax assessor-collector.

Krista Champine, a 13-year county employee and current Nueces County Director of Property Tax and Voter Registration, will fill out the term of Kevin Kieschnick, who announced earlier this month that he was stepping down after serving as Nueces County tax assessor-collector for 15 years.

Kieschnick recommended Champine for the position.

Champine brings more than 20 years of experience in tax assessment and collection to the role. During her career, she has advanced from an entry-level Accounting Assistant to key leadership positions including Motor Vehicle Supervisor, Finance Manager, and Property Tax Director.

Her expertise spans Truth-in-Taxation calculations, motor vehicle operations, property tax collection, funds disbursement, and financial management. Throughout her tenure, she has built working relationships with staff, taxing entities, and citizens while maintaining compliance with state laws and ensuring fiscal accountability.

Champine said she plans to run for tax assessor-collector after she fills out Kieschnick's term.

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