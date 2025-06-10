Nueces County considers building veterans nursing home in Robstown

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been changed to provide the correct location of the two State Veterans Nursing Home.

Nueces County commissioners will vote Wednesday on a resolution to build a veterans nursing home in Robstown, addressing a significant need for the area's veteran population.

Currently, the closest veterans nursing homes are located in Floresville and McAllen, requiring local veterans to travel considerable distances for specialized care.

"When people are traveling, it's easier to get right off the interstate, right off of the highway into Robstown rather than come an additional 15 to 20 miles into Corpus Christi," John Marez, Nueces County Commissioner for Precinct 3, said.

If approved, the nursing home would likely be built on county-owned property in Robstown, which Marez says is an ideal location due to its proximity to Highway 44.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.