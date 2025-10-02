ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Officers Association National Night Out community kick-off drew about 1,500 people to the event in Robstown Wednesday night. The event served as a kick-off to the actual National Night Out, which begins Tuesday, October 7th.

National Night Out is an annual event where local agencies host their own celebrations to promote a stronger bond with the community. The Robstown event was held at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. It featured K-9 demonstrations, games, prizes, food, a petting zoo, and opportunities to meet first responders.

Nueces Co. Sheriff's Officers Assoc. kicked off National Night Out with fun!

Mark Landman, who drove from Corpus Christi to attend the event with his wife and two grandchildren, praised the community atmosphere.

"It's good for everybody, adults, kids, everybody come out here and enjoy it. It's a very friendly friendly environment," Landman said.

The large turnout demonstrated strong community support for building relationships between residents and first responders ahead of next week's official National Night Out activities.