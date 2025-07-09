As heavy storms swept through Central Texas on Friday, communities in the Hill Country faced devastating flash floods.

Some areas reportedly received up to a foot and a half of rain within hours, prompting emergency responses and leaving many residents in need of help.

Back in the Coastal Bend, local business owners Dawn and Clint Cunningham felt compelled to act.

The couple, who run Triple C Feed & More at 2249 US-77 in Robstown, say they were moved by the images and stories coming out of Kerrville and surrounding areas.

Northwest neighbors helping Hill Country flood victims

“I can’t even imagine. Many tears this weekend just watching and wanting to help,” said Dawn Cunningham.

In response, the Cunningham's quickly turned their feed store into a donation hub, opening their doors to collect supplies for flood victims.

“My wife actually had the idea that we’d open up the store for donations,” Clint said.

Their call for support didn’t go unanswered. Residents across the Coastal Bend began contributing, including local business owners like Austin Leal, owner of Light Salon & Studio located at 15602 Northwest Blvd, Suite F, in Corpus Christi’s Calallen area.

“I know the Cunninghams very well,” Leal said. “They said they’re taking loads up there all week and as much as they needed. So I said, well, if I can help reach people they can’t and get more to donate, the more we can send up there to help.”

The donation drive will continue throughout the week, with the Cunninghams' planning to make multiple trips to the Hill Country to deliver trailers full of supplies.

Their commitment, they say, is grounded in the Texas spirit of neighborly support.

“We just rally around each other,” said Clint. “Texas has a huge history of being able to do that for our state.”

As flood recovery efforts continue, the Cunninghams hope their efforts inspire others to lend a hand—because being a Texan, they say, means showing up when it matters most.

If you would like to help, visit Triple C Feed or Light Salon Studio addresses above to drop off donations.

