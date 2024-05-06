Watch Now
North Shoreline Blvd on North Beach to temporarily close north of Bridgeport Ave for road work

Posted at 10:40 AM, May 06, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City will close North Shoreline Boulevard just north of Bridgeport Avenue to conduct maintenance activities on a manhole in the roadway beginning Monday, May 6.

Work crews will convert a section of Surfside Boulevard between Bridgeport Avenue and North Shoreline Boulevard to two-way traffic for northbound travel.

"Visitors in this area will also see a discharge hose across the beach during working hours. A sidewalk and beach closure will prohibit pedestrian traffic from crossing the hose during working hours," said city officials.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, May 10.

"Safety remains a top priority, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted signs," added city officials.

