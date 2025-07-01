Corpus Christi Football Club is expanding into a multi-sport complex that will cover sports from football to baseball and everything in between.

New sports complex aims to keep local talent in Corpus Christi

One player, Abel Mendoza, has been playing soccer since he was six years old. He still remembers the feeling of getting his first goal. He's excited for the next generation of athletes to train in the new sports center.

"It exposes them to understand the discipline and consistency it takes to reach the next level," Mendoza said.

But it's bigger than soccer. With plans to complete the expansion by December 2025, the center will feature nine fields, concession stands, and a 5,000-seat stadium.

Director of Operations Marissa Trevino says the goal is to train and bring as many competitive games back to the area.

"It's really what the city needs. It's nothing like it anywhere around," Trevino said.

Manuel Ibawuchi is one of the head coaches. He hopes the center will attract higher level coaches to train local talent.

"The big goal and big mission is to develop our own. It's to develop homegrown," Ibawuchi said.

For years, local athletes have had to travel hours away just to compete. But now, this complex aims to keep that talent right here, right in Corpus Christi.

When asked what he wants people to feel when they walk in, Ibawuchi responded with one word: "Pride. Honestly. Pride. It's the pride to say we're from Corpus... and they see a facility like this, they see it's being taken serious in our community."

