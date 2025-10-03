CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport will welcome a new travel option next week with the launch of nonstop flights to Denver.

Frontier Airlines' new service begins on Thursday, October 9, at 5:30 p.m. with the arrival of the first flight from Denver International Airport. The first departure from Corpus Christi to Denver will take off at 6:45 p.m. the same day.

New nonstop flights to Denver launch next week from Corpus Christi

The nonstop flights to Denver will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, providing travelers with direct access to Colorado's capital city and connecting flights throughout Frontier's network.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!