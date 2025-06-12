New Fire Station #3 opens in Corpus Christi, promising faster response and better resources

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a round of applause marked the grand opening of Corpus Christi’s brand-new Fire Station #3, a long-anticipated facility aimed at enhancing emergency response in one of the city's busiest districts.

City officials, first responders, and local residents gathered to celebrate the opening of the $11 million project. The modern facility replaces the aging station built in the 1970s, which leaders say could no longer meet the needs of the growing community.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Chief Brandon Wade, the new station is built with specialized operations in mind.

“That is one of our special operation stations in which we house a rescue company here,” Wade said. “From rope rescue to collapse—you name it. If there’s something difficult and challenging, rescue’s going to go.”The new Fire Station #3 is located in an area with a high population of older residents. It is also one of the city's busiest firehouses, making the need for updated resources even more critical.

City Manager Peter Zanoni emphasized the importance of giving firefighters the proper tools and space to succeed.

“The need to have the right type of station to respond out of is highly important,” Zanoni said. “We can’t expect our employees, like our firefighters, to do the job we expect them to do if they don’t have the right equipment or facilities.”The upgraded facility includes enhanced features such as private sleeping quarters, a dedicated exercise area, expanded vehicle bays, and a built-in training space—all designed to ensure crews are ready to jump into action at a moment’s notice.

Neighbors who live near the station welcomed the investment, saying it brings peace of mind to the area.

“I think by adding that, it’ll be very helpful to the elderly, to myself, and to others most definitely,” said a nearby resident. With improved space, equipment, and morale, Fire Station #3 is now poised to serve Corpus Christi residents with greater efficiency and care for years to come.

