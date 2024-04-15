New Community Center for senior citizens coming to Driscoll

DRISCOLL, Tx — Nueces County is working on building a new Community Center for senior citizens in Driscoll, since the current one they have is in desperate needs of repairs.

“I have been coming to this center for about eight years,” Domingo Hernandez, a senior citizen who uses the center said. “I like to enjoy talking to them (citizens) , playing games, playing bingo, and talking to people.”

Domingo said the center is in desperate need of repairs.

“A lot of improvements, because on the bottom, it is rotten and so are the sides of the center,” Domingo said.

Nueces County Commissioner Robert Hernandez said because the center is very outdated, the county is working on building a completely new Community Center in Driscoll.

“We are taking the opportunity that we are from this ARPA money, we want to build the a new community center, in Driscoll, at Driscoll park,” Robert said.

Robert said the project is expected to cost $150,000.

Robert said often many citizens were going to other centers instead of this one in Driscoll, because of the condition it is in.

“They have to go to Bishop or Robstown community centers, because they do not really get much use of the building that is there right now,” Robert said.

“A lot of our furniture is outdated, our appliances are outdated, we deal with it though and we do the best that we can with it,” Driscoll Community Center President Irene Ortega said.

Ortega has been the president of the facility for over two years. She said her and the citizens are excited for this new project coming because this facility is where many citizens spend most of their day.

“It is something that I think is going to change our senior’s mentality, I think they are going to have more energy,” Ortega said.

Domingo said him, along with the rest of the citizens are excited for the new center to be built.

“Everybody will be more happier, we can cook here bring recipes and cook here ourselves,” Domingo said.

Hernandez said the county is waiting on paperwork from the city of Driscoll before construction begins, but once that is solved, he expects construction to last at least two months.

