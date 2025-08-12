New airport restaurant offers travelers a taste of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Travelers at Corpus Christi International Airport now have a new dining option that showcases local flavors and creates a welcoming atmosphere for those passing through.

The Gulf Coast Capital Bar and Grill has opened its doors, offering Gulf Coast-inspired dishes and local beer to give visitors a taste of the region.

"It's non stop every day. And we really enjoy it," Terra Hyland, assistant general manager, said.

The restaurant has quickly established popular menu items among travelers.

"Chicken and waffles, which is a big top seller at the moment," Hyland said.

For those looking to enjoy a beverage before their flight, the restaurant offers themed cocktails that celebrate the aviation setting.

"We have signature cocktails that kind of go with the theme of the airport. 'First Class' and 'Full Flight Mimosas,'" Eric Chavez, bartender at Gulf Coast Capital Bar and Grill, said.

Chavez brings a unique perspective to his role, having maintained his bartending career through personal challenges.

"I been three years sober, and I never stopped bartending," Chavez said.

He explains that working in the airport environment actually supports his sobriety journey while allowing him to connect with travelers from all walks of life.

"I had a girl the other day just crying her eyes out, and I asked her if she just wanted to talk. And by the time she left, she wasn't in the mood that she came in," Chavez said.

The restaurant is already making an impression on visitors to the airport.

"A lot more families sitting down and enjoying the airport in Corpus," Chavez said.

The establishment aims to create connections with the local community through its menu and atmosphere.

"So it very much connects with the community," Chavez said.

