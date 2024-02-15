New ag barn at San Diego ISD

San Diego ISD unveiled their new ag barn.

The million dollar project will house animals for FFA students who plan to participate in the Duval County Fair.

An agriculture project at San Diego Independent School District was officially unveiled to the community on Monday, Feb. 12. But it's more than just a place to house animals.

The community came together to unveil its new school district’s new ag barn - located behind San Diego’s Bernanda Jaime Junior High School. The more than $1 million barn will help students who wish to take part in the Duval County Fair.

KRIS 6 News

Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena believes this is an investment for students.

"Not everyone is able to raise an animal in their backyard. This provides an opportunity to students to have a place to raise an animal and to participate at the fair,” Dr. Pena said.

Daniel Corona has participated in the fair for the last 11 years. He's excited to see the growth this barn will bring to his community.

"So, this ag barn is important to San Diego ISD and to the Duval County community because of the how we're such as small city and this provides bigger opportunities to be able to house animals somewhere else other than people’s houses,” said

Daniel Corona, President of the San Diego FFA Chapter.

The barn has about 30 pens and has been in use by the students preparing for their livestock.

