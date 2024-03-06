New 7,000 square foot parking lot coming to Waldron Park in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Park and Recreation department is making a change to Waldron Park in Flour Bluff.

Because the park is in a residential area, the city is building a new 7,000-square-foot parking lot to help alleviate congestion during the Hornets youth sports league games and practices.

Among the complaints from neighboring residents were parents blocking driveways, blocking mailboxes and more.

Steven McClure, the president of the league, added that this was one of the reasons for pushing the city to add the parking lot.

"We needed something in place to help ease the parking situation so there could be a better flow of traffic for the residents of the Saints street," McClure said.

McClure also said the growing organization has had over 1,000 kids playing at Waldron Park since last spring, which was part of the reason for pushing for this parking lot.

"Our popularity has grown. We’ve taken care of about 1,300 kids in 9 months since we played our first game out there in May 2023," McClure said.

Paul Concert, a nearby resident, gave us his thoughts on the new parking lot.

"Yeah the cars lined up the street. So I guess it’s necessary to have a parking lot for more cars," Concert said.

In a statement the City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department says the new multi-purpose pad will be about 7000 square feet and will improve all visitor experience. They also say the city is, "using in-house crews and they are using recycled asphalt payment to complete this job."

City leaders expect to finish the parking lot in about 3 weeks, weather permitting.

