Neighbors living behind Weber Road concerned about fast drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People who live behind Weber near Adrianna Drive spoke out after a series of crashes in their neighborhood.

They said drivers speeding is an issue they have been dealing with for some time even though the speed limit on Weber is 45 miles per hour.

Dominick Mosco has lived in the neighborhood for nearly two years and while he enjoys the area he lives in, there are still some issues that need to be addressed.

"The worst time is in rush hour in the morning and the evening out on Weber Road, trying to cross the road, in either direction," Mosco said.

Mosco said while the traffic can be heavy, the main concern is the speed drivers go on this road as accidents have increased over the last few months.

"There is a lot of traffic at around 8 , 9 o’clock in the morning, and I know people are just zipping through and sometimes they even go through one of the lights out there on Weber," Mosco said. "So I do not know if people want to get to work quicker or get to the highway quicker but definitely something needs to be done," he said.

A few weeks ago a driver ran into a neighbor's fence.

The owner of the house said this is the second time that the issue of fast drivers has come up in the last six months.

Mosco said the neighborhood has been very responsive in trying to find a solution.

"I know some of the families on the block tried talking to police about extra patrol possibly more speed bumps in the area," Mosco said.

We spoke to the Corpus Christi Police Department about what they are doing to address the issue.

CCPD advised people to travel the posted speed limit and pay attention while driving on this busy road.

Mosco says it’s important for people to be mindful of the residents who live near this busy road.

"You know, common sense, this is a residential area it is growing further north of here so you do have to be cognizant of young families," Mosco said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.