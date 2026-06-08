Naval Air Station Corpus Christi pins wings of gold on fourth-generation military aviator Brock Lugo

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has trained aviators for more than 80 years — and a new generation is now carrying on that tradition.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Brock Lugo recently earned his Wings of Gold at the station, becoming the latest in an unbroken chain of aviators to train where more than 35,000 pilots learned to fly during World War II alone.

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For Lugo, the milestone is deeply personal. He is a fourth-generation military officer from a family with deep roots in aviation.

"Brock is a fourth-generation military officer, but he's also come from a family of pilots. My dad flew for 56 years and its just super special," his mother said.

The path to this moment, it turns out, may have started in second grade. Lugo's mother held onto a photograph taken by his teacher on career day — a young Brock dressed in a miniature flight suit, wearing a name tag that read "Lieutenant Brock."

Fourth-generation aviator earns wings of gold in Corpus Christi

"This is a photo that was taken by his 2nd grade teacher on career day when she asked each of the children what they wanted to be when they grew up. So he's actually wearing a little flight suit and she made a name tag for him that said Lieutenant Brock, and that's a photo that I've saved his whole life just waiting for the right moment to use it, and certainly this is it," she said.

Lugo said the decision to pursue aviation came into focus during college.

"When I was in college, I didn't know exactly what I wanted to do. I always knew I wanted to do something along these lines, and then it kinda hit me that that's something I see every day; it excites me, and down the rabbit hole I went," Lugo said.

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After three years of training, Lugo received an additional honor he did not see coming. He was named to the Commodore's List of Distinction, reserved for the top 5% of students.

"The Commodore's List of Distinction is the top 5%. You finished in the top 5%. The last 200 students to come through here. You really did well. Congratulations," the announcement read.

His brother, Mitchel Lugo, said the achievement came as a surprise.

"I didn't know he was that smart. He really worked extremely hard for this," Mitchel said.

The officers who trained Lugo say his success represents exactly what the Navy needs.

"I've been in the Navy for 25 years and I'm looking towards my retirement. I need people like Brock to come and take my place, so I am immensely honored that he came through my squadron and that he's going to replace me and other aviators in the future," Commander O'Connell said.

Lugo acknowledged the weight of what comes next.

"I've got some big shoes to fill, I think," he said.

He said the legacy of those who came before him is what drives him forward.

"Yes, absolutely. The source of inspiration is everyone that's came before us and it feels good knowing that we're gonna carry the torch and then pass it onto those that come next," Lugo said.

As the United States approaches its 250th birthday, the Wings of Gold tradition born at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi more than 80 years ago continues to soar.

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