NASCC thrift shop helps military families stretch their dollars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to stretching a dollar, it's important for many service members and their families. The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Thrift Shop at NAS Corpus Christi offers uniforms and other essentials at a fraction of the cost, while also providing critical financial support to military personnel in need.

"Brand new, I was looking at the NEX the other day. It is about $80 per pants, and then you have to get tailored. Those are brand new and those are just one set of pants," said Jose Castro, a Marine Corps student pilot.

For Marines like Castro, every dollar counts. The thrift shop provides an affordable alternative for purchasing required uniforms and other necessities.

"And uniforms do get expensive over time, so I enjoy coming to thrift shops and seeing what they have. It's always a good opportunity," Castro said.

But this isn't just about saving money. The thrift store is fully staffed by volunteers, and all proceeds go directly to helping military personnel and families in times of need.

"We do interest free loans for the military. We're kind of like a solution to the payday loans where people were getting charged 20, 30% interest rates," said Paula Blivin, Chair of Volunteers for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

Last year, thrift shops on bases across the country generated $2 million in revenue, which goes right back into funding financial assistance programs with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

Castro knows the impact firsthand.

"Actually my father passed away in February. I lived in Guam Saipan," Castro said.

That's where the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society stepped in.

"So the [plane] ticket was 2800. So I had some buffer room. I went through the Navy-Marine Corps Relief society to get a loan," Castro said.

The loan allowed him to help pay for the funeral itself and support his family during a difficult time.

Blivin tells me that's exactly why the thrift shop exists and it's the most rewarding part of her volunteer work.

"Just seeing the relief when they hear that," Blivin said.

The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is always accepting donations from those who have base access.

