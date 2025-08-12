Mt. Vernon Street to close for waterline work at Everhart Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A section of Mt. Vernon Street will close for two days as crews install a new waterline at the Everhart Road intersection.

The closure begins August 12 and continues through August 14, with Mt. Vernon Street blocked from Everhart Road to Wynona Drive.

Workers will install an 8-inch waterline under the intersection to improve water service in the area.

Detours will be marked to guide motorists around the construction zone. Drivers should plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time during the closure.

The City of Corpus Christi says this project is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve infrastructure for residents, businesses and visitors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.