Motorcyclist dead after fatal single-vehicle crash on Yorktown Blvd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Yorktown Boulevard near Cimarron Blvd. Saturday evening.

First responders were dispatched to the 6600 block of Yorktown for reports of a major single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:01 p.m.

"When the officers arrived, they found an adult male deceased at the scene," said Lt. Michael Pena.

Police shut down Yorktown Blvd. just after 5:10 p.m. to investigate the deadly wreck. Witnesses told investigators the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a pole.

Officials tell KRIS 6 News the motorcyclist was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. CCPD has not released any other information about the crash victim at this time.

Crews were on the scene for over two hours, cleaning up debris. All westbound lanes were closed on Yorktown, and traffic was diverted to Rodd Field Rd. until around 7:17 p.m. All lanes of travel are now open on Yorktown Blvd., according to a social media post from CCPD.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

