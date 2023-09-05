Mosquito spray schedule for the week of September 4 - 8

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the recent heavy rainfall, The City of Corpus Christi is proactively preparing for an increase in the mosquito population and has initiated a mosquito spraying schedule for this week.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will begin spraying in the following areas of the city:

Monday, September 4, No spraying due to City Holiday

Tuesday, September 5, Routes 1, 2, 3 – Calallen

Wednesday, September 6, Routes 4, 5 - Northwest

Thursday, September 7, Routes 23, 25 – Southside

Friday, September 8, Routes 26-Southside



Vector Control reminds the public to keep themselves safe and help by taking care of their property. Remember the 5 D’s of Defense: