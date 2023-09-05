Watch Now
Mosquito spray schedule for the week of September 4 - 8

Courtesy image.
City crews will continue spraying neighborhoods tonight for mosquitoes.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 15:20:08-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the recent heavy rainfall, The City of Corpus Christi is proactively preparing for an increase in the mosquito population and has initiated a mosquito spraying schedule for this week.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) and Vector Control will begin spraying in the following areas of the city:

  • Monday, September 4, No spraying due to City Holiday
  • Tuesday, September 5, Routes 1, 2, 3 – Calallen
  • Wednesday, September 6, Routes 4, 5 - Northwest
  • Thursday, September 7, Routes 23, 25 – Southside
  • Friday, September 8, Routes 26-Southside

Vector Control reminds the public to keep themselves safe and help by taking care of their property. Remember the 5 D’s of Defense:

  • DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.
  • DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside.
  • DAWN, DAYTIME, and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime, and Dusk are when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.
  • DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.
  • DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.
