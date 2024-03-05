More than just prizes at the 77th annual Duval County Fair

The 77th Annual Duval County Fair ended Saturday, March 2.

The auction is important, but Duval County residents say there's more to the fair than prizes.

The 77th Annual Duval County Fair wrapped up with an auction Saturday evening.

While the auction is important, Duval County residents say the fair is more than just about prizes.

Depending on the project, exhibitors have been working for months and weeks to perfect their skills. Praxedis Guerra is a long time San Diego resident whose been involved in the fair – in many ways and he said he’s been here cheering on all the participants.

“The kids develop character and discipline. Because of the pets and the animals that they have to raise,” Guerra, San Diego Fair buyer.

Guerra and his wife said they know the exhibitors benefit greatly from the Annual Duval County Fair, especially for their college funds.

The three-day event has become a tradition for the county and for the spectators.

Maria Cadena has been attending the fair for as long as she can remember. She said she’s in the stands to support her granddaughter.

“Well, it’s an opportunity for each child to grow up and to experience everything that San Diego has to offer the kids,” Cadena, Duval County Fair Attendee.

Fair exhibitors put in the time and the work to participate each year. County residents are thankful for the opportunity the fair brings.

