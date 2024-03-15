Missing for 34 years: Elisa Roberson’s family increases reward to $20,000

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — It’s a name many in Aransas Pass will never forget.

Elisa Roberson went missing on Aug. 6, 1989 in Aransas Pass. She was only 13-years-old when she vanished.

“She had made arrangements with a friend to walk over and meet this friend at about 4:30 or 5:30 in the afternoon and they were going to meet halfway Keiberger Elementary School in Aransas Pass and Elisa never arrived,” Investigator Richard Norgard said.

Now the family is making Elisa’s presence known, by having a billboard along State Highway 35 in Aransas Pass.

The family has also increased their reward from $10,000 to $20,000 on any information leading to an arrest for the disappearance of Elisa.

“This is our money, there is no Gofundme, there is no donating, this is 100% our money,” Ruby Roberson Hall, Elisa’s sister said.

Elisa’s case is considered a ‘non-family abduction'.

“We believe that she ran into somebody on the way and got into a car and probably lured that she knew or trusted,” Norgard said.

Elisa’s family said they plan to put more billboards up around the area.

“There is somebody in Aransas Pass that knows. There is somebody if not multiple people that know what happened to my sister and I’m convinced, I’m 100 % convinced that they are still in the area,” Ruby Roberson Hall said.

If you have any information and would like to contact the family directly, email missingelisa89@gmail.com and contact the Aransas Pass Police Department.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.