Miller principal leaving for new job with Gregory-Portland ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The principal of Miller High School will be taking a job with the Gregory-Portland Independent School District.

Dr. Sylvester "Bruce" Wilson Jr. will work as the executive director for school leadership at GPISD.

“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity to join the Gregory-Portland community,” said Wilson. “In the field of education, relationships are the foundation for success, and I am eager to start building those relationships and working collaboratively with the principals, assistant principals, teachers, colleagues, and parents who strive to give students the right environment, tools, and confidence to achieve their very best.“

Wilson started his career 32 years ago and has worked in all branches of education.

During his 11 years with the Corpus Christi ISD, Wilson served as an assistant principal at King High School, principal of George Evans Elementary and principal at Driscoll Middle School. He is in his third year as Miller's principal.

Wilson also been a high school math teacher, a college adjunct math instructor and an associate principal. Wilson formerly worked with the Richardson, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, McKinney, Lewisville and Midland ISDs.

He says his new job with GPISD is the next natural step in his pursuit to serve as many students, families and communities as possible.

Wilson will finish the school year at Miller.

"While I’m extremely thankful for this new opportunity, it will be quite a challenge to leave my Miller High School students and staff," Wilson said. "The memories and moments that formed my professional path are those I’ll carry with me, and I am excited to see both communities thrive and grow in the Coastal Bend.”

He begins his new job at GPISD on July 13.

