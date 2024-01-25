Mike Tamez appointed as new Robstown police chief

Mike Tamez has been appointed as Robstown's new police chief

On Wedsnesday, Jan. 24, the city of Robstown appointed Mike Tamez as their new chief of police.

Robstown City Council was initially split 3 -3 on their decision, with Robstwon Mayor David Martinez breaking the tie in appointing him to office.

Tamez, who is the former head of the Nueces County Interdiction Unit, will be replacing current Robstown Police Chief Rex Ramon and will hold office for a little over 2 years.

Tamez was running as a Democratic candidate for Nueces County Sheriff, but will no longer be eligible to participate due to his recent appointment.

According to Mayor Martinez, Tamez will be officially sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 24.

