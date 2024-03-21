Messy roads cause neighbors to be stuck at home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Neighbors living on Corpus Christi's south side are stuck between a home and a muddy place after road conditions forced them to stay home.

If you pass by Tartan Drive near Glasgow Drive, you can see there isn't an easy way to get into the neighborhood. Earlier Thursday morning, a city garbage truck tried picking up trash but got stuck in the massive piles of mud on the road.

Someone called a tow truck to help, but that driver also got stuck while making its way to the garbage truck. One neighbor said the mud had put her in a messy situation for over a week.

"Both sides of the streets are torn up and there's no way for me to get by," the neighbor said.

While trying to leave home, she added that her husband's truck also got stuck. But it's not just the mud that causing a problem. It's also large potholes caused by nearby construction from Mako Contracting.

The front of her husband's vehicle is now damaged from the potholes —resulting in $2,800 in repairs.

"The whole front end, the wheels are busted in and everything needs to be replaced and it's a brand new truck," the neighbor said.

However, she isn't the only one inconvenienced by the road conditions.

Dora and Tim Jobe were on their way out for a doctor's appointment when they realized, they couldn't leave their driveway.

"Well it's difficult for me because I have an upcoming yearly kidney cancer appointment with my doctor so as a result of this, I have to now go and cancel my appointment with him," Dora said. "So it does create a pretty good inconvenience."

Some neighbors mentioned that their family has missed several days of work and school because they are trapped. While others have parked on side streets, and then walked to their homes.

KRIS 6 News tried reaching out to Mako Contracting, who are doing the road repairs, but they declined to comment.

