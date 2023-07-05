Medical Examiner rules elderly couple's death as heat-related

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On June 27, Beeville Police Department received several calls with concerns about members of the Vasquez family not being able to get in contact with their relatives that lived at 307 South Harrison St. in Beeville.

Chief Kevin Behr with the Beeville Police Department said that they took these calls serious and began investigating.

"The reporting parties, relatives and people that live there, called us about 10 o'clock in the morning saying they hadn't been in contact with the decedents for a week or so," Behr said.

Officers later responded to the home for a welfare check.

Upon entering the home, police found 80-year-old Jose Vasquez and his 67-year-old wife, Maria Vasquez, dead in the living room.

Mr. Vasquez was found on top of his wife's body, both in a state of decomposition.

He said this caused him to start investigate the deaths as a homicide.

“We found them in the front room. The female was on the ground and the male was on top of her which led us to possibly think that this may have not been a natural cause," he said.

On Friday, the Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be heat related.

Officers recalled when entering the home that temperatures inside were 115 to 120 degrees. The home was said to have an air conditioner, but it was not working.

"The heat that we experienced inside the house, it was perfectly reasonable to believe that decomposition did speed up and that is why they were in the state of decomposition that we found them," he said.

