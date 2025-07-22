Market Days bring new life to Robstown's Crossroads Outlet Mall

The Crossroads Outlet Mall saw a surge of foot traffic this weekend as hundreds of neighbors stopped by for the first-ever Market Days event.

More than 50 local vendors set up shop both inside and outside the mall, offering a diverse range of items, from handmade trinkets and clothing to delicious food and unique crafts.

The event gave small businesses a platform while breathing new life into the longstanding shopping center.

Natalie Nava, who organized the event, said she was thrilled with the turnout and hopes to keep the momentum going.

“We love the turnout so far. Come out and support our amazing local vendors,” Nava said. “We are here until 5 p.m., and if we’re still booming, they’ll stay.”

Nava added that her goal is to turn Market Days into a monthly tradition, giving the community more opportunities to support local entrepreneurs and enjoy family-friendly shopping events.

Future dates will be announced as coordination with vendors continues.

