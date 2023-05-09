Man shot while confronting car burglar on Norvel Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A man was shot while confronting a suspect who was allegedly breaking into his car in a south-side neighborhood.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the 5900 block of Norvel Drive around 3:50 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Upon investigation, police discovered the man came out of his home and confronted a suspect who was breaking into his vehicle. The suspect then shot the owner of the vehicle.

"The homeowner discovered the offender inside his vehicle, confronted the offender, and was shot," said Lt. Micheal Pena.

According to police, there has been a string of car burglaries in the neighborhood near Airline Road.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time, pending further investigation. According to witnesses, the suspect was last seen leaving the property on foot. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black shorts, and white sneakers.

If you have any information about this shooting and wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

